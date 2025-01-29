Petry (undisclosed) isn't expected to join the Red Wings for their upcoming four-game road trip, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports Wednesday.

The trip will begin Thursday in Edmonton and conclude Feb. 4 in Seattle. The Red Wings' next home game is versus Tampa Bay on Feb. 8. Petry, who hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 2, has a goal and six points in 34 outings in 2024-25.