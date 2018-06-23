Red Wings' Jesper Eliasson: Swedish goaltender drafted by Detroit

Eliasson was drafted 84th overall by the Red Wings at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Detroit continues to add high-upside, long-term projects to their goaltending prospect pool. Much like Keith Petruzzelli, Detroit's third-round pick in 2017, Eliasson has a ton of size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and moves well. His play in his native Sweden has been up and down and he will face better competition this coming season when he joins the Vaxjo program. Fantasy owners can ignore Eliasson for the foreseeable future.