Detroit acquired Kiiskinen and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft from Nashville on Tuesday in exchange for Andrew Gibson.

Kiiskinen accounted for four goals and 10 points in 38 regular-season outings for the Pelicans of Finland's Liiga during the 2023-24 campaign. The Predators selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 68 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft. He is projected to play for HPK in Finland's top league in 2024-25.