Kiiskinen scored twice in AHL Grand Rapids' 5-4 overtime loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Kiiskinen has earned three points over his first two games of the season. The Finnish winger is in his first full year of AHL play after spending the majority of 2025-26 in his home country, earning 28 points in 54 regular-season games for HPK in Finland's Liiga. Kiiskinen is going to take some time to get to the NHL -- he was a third-round pick of the Predators in 2023 before getting traded to Detroit a year later.