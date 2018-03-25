Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four goals for fifth time in six starts
Howard stopped 25 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Howard is an impossible fantasy play these days. He has allowed four goals in five of his last six starts. And he has one win in his last nine starts. You need to avoid Howard -- he's a goaltending anchor that will sink your fantasy team.
