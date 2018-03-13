Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss

Howard made 29 saves on 33 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

Howard's struggles continue, as over his last 18 games he's 4-12-2 with a 3.24 GAA and an .898 save percentage. This bad stretch has lowered the American netminder's season numbers to a 2.85 GAA and a .910 save percentage. With Petr Mrazek gone, the Wings don't have a better option than Howard, which speaks to the problems they have in goal at the moment.