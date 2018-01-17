Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss to Stars
Howard allowed four goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.
After winning four consecutive starts, the veteran has lost his past two outings and allowed four goals in each. Howard boasts a respectable 14-14-6 record, .914 save percentage and 2.73 GAA for the campaign, but those numbers probably aren't good enough to warrant matchup-proof status in most settings. As a result, fantasy owners should probably be selective with Howard's starts moving forward and consider fading him against strong opponents.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In goal Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: First loss in five starts•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Ready to face flightless birds•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Deems himself ready to return•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Lower-body ailment surfaces, out Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Wins fourth straight with 38-save gem•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...