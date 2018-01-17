Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss to Stars

Howard allowed four goals on 26 shots during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.

After winning four consecutive starts, the veteran has lost his past two outings and allowed four goals in each. Howard boasts a respectable 14-14-6 record, .914 save percentage and 2.73 GAA for the campaign, but those numbers probably aren't good enough to warrant matchup-proof status in most settings. As a result, fantasy owners should probably be selective with Howard's starts moving forward and consider fading him against strong opponents.