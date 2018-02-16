Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows four in loss

Howard made 28 saves on 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Though the Lightning have a formidable offense, this sort of performance has been part for the course for Howard recently. In seven of his last eight outings he's allowed at least three goals. On the season, he has a 2.83 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

