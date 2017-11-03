Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in loss to Sens

Howard saved 27 of 29 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

This was another solid showing from the veteran netminder, as Howard's .927 save percentage and 2.53 GAA are strong marks in the majority of fantasy settings. However, he could struggle to pile up wins, and it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups moving forward. Still, Howard has been playing well dating back to last season.