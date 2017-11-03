Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in loss to Sens
Howard saved 27 of 29 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Ottawa.
This was another solid showing from the veteran netminder, as Howard's .927 save percentage and 2.53 GAA are strong marks in the majority of fantasy settings. However, he could struggle to pile up wins, and it's not out of the question to be selective with his matchups moving forward. Still, Howard has been playing well dating back to last season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tasked with road start Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Stops 30 in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pegged for Tuesday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up huge in shootout win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looking to snap losing skid•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers fourth straight loss Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...