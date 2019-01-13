Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Allows two goals in win
Howard stopped16-of-18 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.
Howard benefited from a pretty easy night as the Wild really couldn't get much going on the offensive side. Not to mention, he got plenty of support from his own offense. It was his first game since Dec. 22 where he allowed fewer than three goals. On the year, Howard owns a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage.
