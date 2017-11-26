Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Appears in relief

Howard appeared in relief Saturday. He made seven saves and allowed one goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

It's unknown if game starter Petr Mrazek will be out for long with a head injury or if the move was just a precaution. Expect Howard to be in the net next time out.

