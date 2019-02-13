Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Asking price at a premium
The Red Wings likely wouldn't trade Howard for "anything less than a first-round pick," Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As suggested by St. James, the Wings have every intention of being highly competitive for the rest of the season, despite how the Eastern Conference club has virtually no chance of making the playoffs, and Howard gives the team its best chance for a win. Primary backup Jonathan Bernier is still in the picture and signed through 2021-22, but he hadn't worked out as a starter with prior clubs and carries uninspiring peripherals (3.37 GAA and .898 save percentage) with Detroit in 2018-19. Howard, who is making $5.291 million AAV on a six-year deal, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Knocks off Predators for road win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in Nashville•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Takes loss against Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Divisional match on tap•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Falls to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...