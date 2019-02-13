Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Asking price at a premium

The Red Wings likely wouldn't trade Howard for "anything less than a first-round pick," Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As suggested by St. James, the Wings have every intention of being highly competitive for the rest of the season, despite how the Eastern Conference club has virtually no chance of making the playoffs, and Howard gives the team its best chance for a win. Primary backup Jonathan Bernier is still in the picture and signed through 2021-22, but he hadn't worked out as a starter with prior clubs and carries uninspiring peripherals (3.37 GAA and .898 save percentage) with Detroit in 2018-19. Howard, who is making $5.291 million AAV on a six-year deal, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.