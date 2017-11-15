Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Assigned between posts Wednesday
Howard will start in goal Wednesday night against the visiting Flames.
Lost in Detroit's inconsistent start is the fact that Howard's currently working with the best save percentage (.930) of his 11-year career. He's yet to record a shutout this campaign, but it's tough to argue with his rate stats -- including a 2.34 GAA -- with league scoring at its highest rate in 12 years. The Red Wings lost to the Flames 6-3 on the road last week, but it was backup Petr Mrazek and not Howard struggling to contain the Canadian hockey club.
