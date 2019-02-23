Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back at practice

Howard (illness) is fit to practice Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are off until Sunday, when they play host to the Sharks, but the organization's No. 3 goalie Harri Sateri has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids as more proof that Howard is just fine. We're waiting to hear official word that Howard will draw the start against Team Teal, but he's our "best guess" for now.