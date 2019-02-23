Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back at practice
Howard (illness) is fit to practice Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings are off until Sunday, when they play host to the Sharks, but the organization's No. 3 goalie Harri Sateri has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids as more proof that Howard is just fine. We're waiting to hear official word that Howard will draw the start against Team Teal, but he's our "best guess" for now.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Out with illness Friday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets pulled in overtime defeat•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Relieves injured Bernier•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Early exit against Flyers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Starting in matinee•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...