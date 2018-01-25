Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back in goal Thursday
Howard will return to the cage for Thursday's home game against the Blackhawks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill rested Howard in the past two games while letting backup netminder Petr Mrazek attempt his third consecutive shutout against the Flyers on Tuesday, but it didn't happen as the Winged Wheel was clipped in overtime. The Blackhawks are just one of five teams for whom Howard's maintained a record south of .500 against in his career, with a 2.66 GAA and .908 save percentage factored into the 22 appearances. However, Chicago is in a perilous spot as cellar dwellers for the Central Division.
