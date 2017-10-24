Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back in net
Howard will defend the road goal from the Sabres on Tuesday night.
After jumping off to a 3-0 start, Howard has stumbled against tougher opponents, including facing Eastern Conference heavyweights Tampa Bay and Toronto in succession -- he surrendered three goals on 26 shots to the Bolts and then was yanked from his road draw against the Buds. Still, the Red Wings don't seem confident giving backup Petr Mrazek a heavy workload -- he's 1-2-1 with a 3.24 GAA and .901 save percentage -- so Howard will be tasked with shutting down a Sabres team that fought hard for an overtime win over the Bruins its last time out.
