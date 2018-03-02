Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes against Jets

Howard will tend twine for Friday's road match with the Jets, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Facing the league's third-best offense (3.35) is an unenviable task for Howard, especially when you consider the Winnipeg power play is converting at a rate of 24.6 percent (second highest in the league). Although technically still in the hunt for a wild-card spot, the Wings were definitely sellers at the trade deadline, which could open the door for youngster Jared Coreau to steal a few starts away from Howard down the stretch.