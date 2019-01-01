Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes for NYE contest
Howard led the Red Wings out to the ice for pregame warmups Monday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports. As a result, he'll be the home starter versus the Panthers.
Howard will post up between the pipes for this New Year's Eve contest facing a divisional foe that the Wings desperately need to beat. Detroit is two points behind Florida in the standings (36 vs. 38), and there hasn't been much faith in either Howard or primary backup Jonathan Bernier due to the team's minus-24 goal differential and its over-reliance on rookies. The Panthers will counter with the ageless Roberto Luongo in this New Year's Eve clash.
