Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Friday

Howard will work in the crease Friday when the Red Wings host the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.

Howard delivered a 32-save performance to close out the first half with a win against the Oilers on Jan. 22. The veteran netminder has locked down the crease over his last four starts, owning a 3-1-0 record while posting a 2.51 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He should be tested Friday versus a Maple Leafs team averaging 3.87 goals per game on the road.