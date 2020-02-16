Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Sunday

Howard will tend the road goal for Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Howard has deserved a much better fate in his past five games, as he's gong 0-5-0 along with a 3.49 GAA and .914 save percentage in that span. The 35-year-old will draw a tough matchup against a Penguins offense that ranks eighth in the league in goals per game this campaign (3.27).