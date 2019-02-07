Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Thursday
Howard will patrol the home crease Thursday against the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Other than a five-goal dud against the Flames on Jan. 18, Howard has been running hot in net over his last five starts. He's posted a 2.39 GAA and a .909 save percentage over that span to accumulate a 4-1-0 record, with marks of 1.47 and .933 in his two home outings. Vegas busted out of a four-game losing streak with an overtime victory over the Lightning on Tuesday, but the Golden Knights didn't score more than two goals in regulation over that five-game span.
