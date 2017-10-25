Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Thursday
Howard will defend the cage against the Lightning on the road Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After a strong start to the year, Howard is winless in his last four outings, including a one-period disaster against the Maple Leafs in which he only avoided earning a loss because he got pulled from the game. Things won't get any easier for the netminder, as he faces off with the league's second most potent offense (4.10 goals per game) in Tampa Bay.
