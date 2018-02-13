Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Tuesday

Howard will start in goal versus the visiting Ducks on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings have squandered leads of three-plus goals in two straight games, but it was Howard -- not complementary goalie Petr Mrazek -- who hung on for an overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday. Howard will now see an Anaheim squad that ranks no better than 16th in goals, shots on goal or power-play percentage, but it's worth noting that the billed ones could jump from fifth to third place within a tightly contested Pacific Division with a victory Tuesday.