Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Tuesday
Howard will start in goal versus the visiting Ducks on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings have squandered leads of three-plus goals in two straight games, but it was Howard -- not complementary goalie Petr Mrazek -- who hung on for an overtime win over the Capitals on Sunday. Howard will now see an Anaheim squad that ranks no better than 16th in goals, shots on goal or power-play percentage, but it's worth noting that the billed ones could jump from fifth to third place within a tightly contested Pacific Division with a victory Tuesday.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Snaps five-game losing streak•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gets start Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Losing streak extends to five•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chosen to start against Boston•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Pulled after nine minutes•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back in goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...