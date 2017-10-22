Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between posts Sunday

Howard will start in goal Sunday versus the visiting Canucks, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The veteran backstop needs to shrug off his dud of an outing from this past Wednesday, when he yielded three goals on four shots from the Maple Leafs at their venue. Howard had a 3-1-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .942 save percentage heading into that game, though, so that's been an outlier to an otherwise strong start to the season for Detroit's top netminder. Howie's about to face a Vancouver team that currently sits in fifth place within the Pacific Division.