Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Blocking cage Friday

Howard will be the road starter against the Rangers on Firday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Howard's last couple of starts have been rough, and they were against Edmonton and Colorado -- not exactly what you'd call offensive powerhouses. That being said, he has a robust .923 save percentage after posting a .927 mark last season, meaning the Red Wings' overall struggles often disguise how well Howard has actually performed between the iron posts.

