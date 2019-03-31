Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Howard will defend the home cage in Sunday's game versus the Bruins, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Jonathan Bernier (upper body) is out with an upper-body injury, so Howard will be backed up by Kaden Fulcher in this contest. Howard has won three straight starts and recorded a 2.63 GAA in that span, and he's been stellar against the B's this season with a .943 save percentage over two games. That small sample size should be taken with a grain of salt however, as Boston has averaged 4.67 goals per game over the last six.
