Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Blue-paint bound Tuesday
Howard will start Tuesday's preseason game versus the Blackhawks, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Howard has had a decent preseason, allowing four goals on 41 shots and winning both games. It's unclear if he'll split time in the crease Tuesday, but getting the start makes him a formidable fantasy option.
