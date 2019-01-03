Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Burned by Flames
Howard stopped 30 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Calgary's final goal came into an empty net. Howard has now dropped five straight decisions, four of them in regulation, and his 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage through nine outings since the beginning of December are right in line with the 34-year-old's disappointing numbers from last season.
