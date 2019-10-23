Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Can't nail down third-period lead
Howard gave up four goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Canucks.
Howard and the Red Wings took a 2-0 lead into the third period but were blitzed by a Bo Horvat hat trick and single tallies by Tim Schaller and Jake Virtanen. Howard has made five starts this season and has given up three or more goals in all of them, including four-plus goals in each of his last three starts. He is 1-4-0 with a 3.88 GA and .898 save percentage heading into Ottawa on Wednesday.
