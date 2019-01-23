Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Captures third win in last four

Howard allowed two goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

It's his third win in the last three games, but his save percentage is below average at .910 during that stretch. At least after Tuesday, though, his season save percentage moved back up to .916, and Howard's record inched above .500 at 14-13-5. Howard also owns a 2.76 GAA this season.