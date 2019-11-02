Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Carolina
Howard stopped 16 of 21 shots before being replaced by Jonathan Bernier midway through the second period of Friday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Sebastian Aho's second goal in 11 minutes proved to be the final straw for the 35-year-old, although Bernier's insertion didn't do anything to change the momentum of the game. Howard is now 2-6-0 through eight starts with a rough 3.67 GAA and .898 save percentage.
