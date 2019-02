Howard allowed six goals on 22 shots before giving way to Jonathan Bernier in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Montreal.

Howard's night took a turn for the worst in the middle period Tuesday, as he was beaten five times on 12 shots. He's now been pulled in back-to-back contests and has not posted a win since Feb. 12. Howard's record following the loss moves to 17-17-5 with a 2.98 GAA and .905 save percentage.