Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased by Predators

Howard was pulled from Monday's 6-1 loss to Nashville after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

Playing at home, Howard and the Red Wings led after one period, but Nashville scored five times in the middle stanza to hand Detroit another loss, the hosts' 11th defeat in 12 games. Howard was replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who allowed a pair of goals on 11 shots. The long-time Red Wing owns a 2-7-0 record with a 3.96 GAA and .889 save percentage. Splitting time with Bernier, playing on a rebuilding team, Howard is not to be trusted in fantasy.