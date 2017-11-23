Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased from cage Wednesday
Howard surrendered four goals on 19 shots during Wednesday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Oilers.
This marks two consecutive starts in which Howard has given up four goals. The 33-year-old carried a respectable 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage into Wednesday's action, but with two bad starts in a row, don't be surprised if the Red Wings turn to Petr Mrazek more after the Thanksgiving holiday and while Howard should still get the majority of the starts, more bad outings like Wednesday's increase the likelihood of a timeshare in the Detroit net.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking turn against Oil•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up short Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will see Avalanche on Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Tasked with just 20 shots in 3-1 win•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set for home clash with Sabres•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Feisty in home victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...