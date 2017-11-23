Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chased from the cage Wednesday

Howard surrendered four goals on 19 shots during Wednesday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Oilers.

This marks two consecutive starts in which Howard has given up four goals. The 33-year-old carried a respectable 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage into Wednesday's action, but with two bad starts in a row, don't be surprised if the Red Wings turn to Petr Mrazek more after the Thanksgiving holiday and while Howard should still get the majority of the starts, more bad outings like Wednesday's increase the likelihood of a timeshare in the Detroit net.