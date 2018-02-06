Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Chosen to start against Boston
Howard will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's contest against the Bruins.
Howard's play has been ugly over his last four starts, as he allowed at least three goals in each, including when he let in three in the first nine minutes of a Jan. 25 loss to Chicago, on his way to a hideous .861 save percentage over that span. Therefore, it's a bit puzzling that he was chosen to face the Bruins on Tuesday, considering the team from Boston has been one of the league's best offensive units since mid-December.
