Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Clashing with Sabres

Howard will defend the cage at home against the Sabres on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Howard is in charge of stalling a Buffalo team that has won eight straight games, but Detroit has emerged victorious from seven of its past 10 outings, meaning this Atlantic Division clash could be tightly contested. Howard is 7-6-2 with a 2.60 GAA and .924 save percentage -- those are robust peripherals, but the veteran goalie rarely gets shutouts anymore and that makes him far less appealing in DFS contests.