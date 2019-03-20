Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up big at MSG

Howard turned aside 41 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The veteran netminder had coughed up 11 goals in his prior two games, so this performance was something of a relief. Howard's struggles actually extend back further than that -- he's only won twice in his last nine outings including Tuesday, with a 4.61 GAA and .874 save percentage -- so even if he's righted the ship, he'll likely remain in a timeshare with Jonathan Bernier down the stretch.