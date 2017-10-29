Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up huge in shootout win
Howard picked up a whopping 44 saves and held off the Panthers with a 3-2 shootout win on the road Saturday.
This was a spectacular outing for Howard, as he stood on his head and helped the Wings put an end to a six-game losing streak. It initially appeared that Jonathan Huberdeau scored the go-ahead goal against Detroit's top netminder in the second frame, but a successful coach's challenge for goalie interference took that one off the board. Howard entered the game as the inferior option in shootout situations compared to his counterpart James Reimer, but the former was perfect on all three of Florida's 1-on-1 attempts and allied skater Gustav Nyquist's lone goal sealed the deal for Detroit. Wins will continue to be hard to come by for any goalie donning the Winged Wheel, though it's games like this that prove Howard can steal the show from time to time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Looking to snap losing skid•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Suffers fourth straight loss Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Receives no support in loss to Swords•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Back in net•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...