Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up huge in shootout win

Howard picked up a whopping 44 saves and held off the Panthers with a 3-2 shootout win on the road Saturday.

This was a spectacular outing for Howard, as he stood on his head and helped the Wings put an end to a six-game losing streak. It initially appeared that Jonathan Huberdeau scored the go-ahead goal against Detroit's top netminder in the second frame, but a successful coach's challenge for goalie interference took that one off the board. Howard entered the game as the inferior option in shootout situations compared to his counterpart James Reimer, but the former was perfect on all three of Florida's 1-on-1 attempts and allied skater Gustav Nyquist's lone goal sealed the deal for Detroit. Wins will continue to be hard to come by for any goalie donning the Winged Wheel, though it's games like this that prove Howard can steal the show from time to time.