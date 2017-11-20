Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Comes up short Sunday
Howard stopped 33 of 37 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to the Avalanche.
Howard was much busier than opposing netminder Jonathan Bernier, but unfortunately he wasn't quite good enough. The loss is a rare aside from what's been a very strong month of November for Howard. His .928 save percentage is rock-solid, while his mediocre 8-5-2 record is more reflective of the team's below-average play than his own individual performance. If you're in need of quality rate stats, Howard is delivering. The Detroit starter should continue seeing a heavy workload and makes for a great fantasy option.
