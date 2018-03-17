Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Concedes four in loss
Howard stopped 32 of 36 shots on goal, taking a 4-2 defeat Friday against Anaheim.
With six straight losses and just one game in March resulting in fewer than three goals conceded, Howard is in a bad situation right now. Some of this is the result of the Red Wings defense, but Howard isn't playing well either and has had three straight games where he's failed to break .900 for his save percentage. Until things improve, keep Howard chained to your bench.
