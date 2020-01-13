Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Confirmed starter Tuesday
Howard will tend the road twine Tuesday versus the Islanders, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Howard is expected to enjoy increased opportunities since Jonathan Bernier (lower body) will be out through the All-Star break. The Red Wings are an absolute mess, though, and Howard isn't their salvation. He's on an 11-game losing streak dating back to October, and he's posted an .856 save percentage in that stretch.
