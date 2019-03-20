Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Contract renewed for one year
Howard signed a one-year, $4 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports, adding that the deal comes with playoff bonuses.
Howard will turn 35 years old next Tuesday, but this extension shouldn't exactly qualify as a birthday gift since he's agreeing to take a $1.291 million pay cut to stick with a rebuilding Detroit club that has now missed the playoffs for three straight seasons. From a fantasy perspective, it's good to know that Howard has such strong job security -- he's been with the Wings ever since he was taken in the second round (64th overall) of the 2003 draft -- but the extension itself should have a negligible effect on his value. He's posted a career record of 240-171-68 along with a 2.54 GAA and .914 save percentage.
