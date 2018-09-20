Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Contributes to preseason overtime victory
Howard allowed one goal on 15 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins. He shared the net with supposed third stringer Harri Sateri.
Oddly enough, both of Detroit's goalies posted a .933 save percentage in this preseason contest. Howard struggled with injuries in 2016-17, but that was one of his best seasons to date, as he maintained a .927 save mark over 26 games. Last year, the venerable netminder made his way into a whopping 60 games -- that was the most he'd seen in seven years -- but his save percentage fell down to earth based on a .910 mark. Expect ratios that fall somewhere between those two extremes in 2018-19.
