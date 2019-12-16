Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Could head down for conditioning

Howard (groin) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, and he may endure a conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids before returning to the lineup, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

While the move isn't official yet, it locks in that either Jonathan Bernier or Eric Comrie will start Tuesday. Grand Rapids plays Tuesday, Friday and Saturday on the road, so Howard could log a good amount of minor-league work before he returns to an NHL game for the first time since Nov. 27. Regardless of the path he takes, Howard shouldn't be out much longer.