Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Covering home net Tuesday

Howard will defend the home net against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Detroit's traditional backup, Jonathan Bernier, faced a career-high 52 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes, so Howard will punch in for work facing a Coyotes team that he's had a fair amount of success handling in his career based on an 11-4-3 record, 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage. At the rate Howard's going, he'll surpass last year's win total of 22, but the elite NHL backstops will roughly double that total when it's all said and done.