Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Covering home net Tuesday
Howard will defend the home net against the Coyotes on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Detroit's traditional backup, Jonathan Bernier, faced a career-high 52 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes, so Howard will punch in for work facing a Coyotes team that he's had a fair amount of success handling in his career based on an 11-4-3 record, 2.50 GAA and .919 save percentage. At the rate Howard's going, he'll surpass last year's win total of 22, but the elite NHL backstops will roughly double that total when it's all said and done.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Makes 28 saves in OT win over Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Set to take on Rangers•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Will have contract extended•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Steadfast as Wings mount comeback•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending home cage Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Finally wins at the Pie•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...