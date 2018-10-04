Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Decent track record against first challenger

Howard will see shots from the Blue Jackets in the home opener Thursday, Gregg Krupa of The Detroit News reports.

Howard has spent his entire career in Detroit (12 seasons), so we can take his historical numbers against Columbus as a rough gauge of how he might perform in this first game. He's gone 12-6-5 with a 2.00 GAA and .928 save percentage over 26 career appearances against the cross-conference club, but the Wings will deploy three rookie defensemen due to a litany of injuries to their established bunch.