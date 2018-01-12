Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Deems himself ready to return

Howard (lower body) has deemed himself "ready to go" for Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The Red Wings have yet to name a starter for Saturday's contest, but Howard will at least be available to backup Petr Mrazek against the Penguins. However, it'd be extremely surprising to see Detroit roll with Mrazek instead of Howard, as the latter has been on fire recently, picking up four consecutive wins while registering a fantastic 1.47 GAA and .960 save percentage over that span.