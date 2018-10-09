Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defeated in shootout
Howard saved 25 of 27 shots from the Ducks in Monday's (3-2) shootout road loss.
Howard was beaten glove side by defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the second period, and then forward Jakob Silfverberg snuck one past him in the third, scooping up a rebound on the doorstep. Rookie center Troy Terry, who was robbed of a goal by Howard in regulation, exacted revenge with a game-winning goal in the shootout. Speaking of rookies, the Wings are icing six of them early on this season, which doesn't bode well for Howard's chances of winning games. Still, he's' 0-0-2 with impressive ratios (2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage) so it could be a lot worse for the veteran.
More News
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: In net in Anaheim•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Sharp against Jackets•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Decent track record against first challenger•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Gives up five versus Maple Leafs•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Taking on Leafs in Toronto•
-
Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Eight goals of support barely enough•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...