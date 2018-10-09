Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defeated in shootout

Howard saved 25 of 27 shots from the Ducks in Monday's (3-2) shootout road loss.

Howard was beaten glove side by defenseman Hampus Lindholm in the second period, and then forward Jakob Silfverberg snuck one past him in the third, scooping up a rebound on the doorstep. Rookie center Troy Terry, who was robbed of a goal by Howard in regulation, exacted revenge with a game-winning goal in the shootout. Speaking of rookies, the Wings are icing six of them early on this season, which doesn't bode well for Howard's chances of winning games. Still, he's' 0-0-2 with impressive ratios (2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage) so it could be a lot worse for the veteran.