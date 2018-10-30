Red Wings' Jimmy Howard: Defending cage Tuesday

Howard will cover the road net against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Howard surrendered only four goals on 78 shots between his last pair of starts between the Hurricanes and Jets, respectively, but the veteran suffered tough-luck losses before the Wings' primary backup goalie, Jonathan Bernier, led the team to its first victory at home Sunday, prevailing over the Stars. Howard's gone 12-6-6 with an impressive 2.04 GAA and .928 save percentage over 27 career games against the Jackets, so he's probably had this matchup circled on his calendar for a while.